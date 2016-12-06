

Wednesday Dear Mom, I’m sorry I didn’t feel like helping you slide the secondhand mattress and box spring you just bought into your brand-new, bedbug-repelling cover. I have no excuse for not helping you, except (1.) I’m lazy, and (2.) I am a horrible daughter who thinks if you buy a secondhand mattress and box spring, you probably already have bedbugs, so...



Also, totally sorry I didn’t become a doctor like my little brother, because then I wouldn’t have had to borrow money for my new dishwasher (which is no longer new but I still owe you for). I’m also sorry I laughed when you couldn’t think of the word for that thingie, because now I can’t think of the word for it either. If it makes you feel any better, my kids are now laughing at me because yesterday I called a paper towel a "potato chip." This is my punishment for being a lousy daughter.



Thursday Dear daughters, I’m sorry, girls. I knew when I made the choice to let your Canadian puppeteer father knock me up that there was a good chance we’d be passing down some spectacularly weird genetic material to you. This has proven to be the case, as evidenced by your crooked bottom teeth (sorry), teenage acne (double sorry), anxiety in crowds (agh! apologies), and bizarre sense of humor (oops). I also apologize for your weakness for papier-mâché, poutine, and excessive quantities of maple syrup. Yes, I know that the last three are entirely your father’s fault, but I was the one who opted to mate with a man who was living out of a lime-green camper van when I met him, so I’m pretty sure that’s my bad.



I’m sorry, too, that we got a divorce and broke your brains and hearts in your tender formative years. (I hope you will take some solace in the fact that said divorce means you have a 40% better chance of writing a best-selling memoir than your boring classmates with intact families.)



