You & Lady Gaga Agree On Who Was The Best-Dressed Person At The Met Gala

By now the verdict is in; the votes have been tallied: If last night’s Met Gala red carpet was an Olympic competition Robyn Rihanna Fenty took home the gold. Even Lady Gaga — the woman who’s paraded down streets and red carpets in some of the most head-turning ‘fits — herself agreed.
In a tweet sent out early this morning, Gaga explained why Badgalriri won her over. “Best dressed ❤in my humble opinion was @rihanna ?#MetGala captured the spirit of the night & emotion of #Kawakubo #CommeDesGarcons”
While last night’s pomp and circumstance featured plenty of beautiful sequin gowns and fashion-forward ensembles, the songstress showed up to celebrate the Costume Institute exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between and slayed in a look that was on theme.
She stunned fashion’s highest order, in an eye-popping Comme des Garcon ensemble for the ages. Oh, and it was straight off the Fall 2016 runway. While we’ve all heard Rih sing about rocking looks in “Fresh Off The Runway” she yet again proved why she’s the reigning queen of the Met Gala’s red carpet.
Best dressed ❤in my humble opinion was @rihanna ?#MetGala captured the spirit of the night & emotion of #Kawakubo #CommeDesGarcons pic.twitter.com/Umr9jQWZHT— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) May 2, 2017
Sadly, Gaga couldn’t make the event this year. After posting the tweet of approval, many fans chimed in, asking the Joanne singer why she skipped this year’s event. It turns out she’s in the midst of filming. “Why didn’t you go?” asked one user, “filming a [movie] but love seeing everyone's beautiful outfits!” Gaga said.
@cIitflew @rihanna filming a ? but love seeing everyone's beautiful outfits !— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) May 2, 2017
The 31-year-old is currently filming A Star Is Born. In the updated version, Gaga plays an aspiring singer Ally, alongside Bradley Cooper, who plays fading country star, Jackson Maine. This also marks Cooper’s directorial debut.
While Gaga’s absence left a void on last night’s red carpet, she was definitely there in spirit.
