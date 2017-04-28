You now work in the White House communications office. Tell us what that's like.

“It is a true blessing and honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to be a millennial serving in the White House. Every day, I walk into the gates with such pride knowing this is an experience that I never imagined could happen to me. The people you see on TV or in the news are my colleagues, and we work so hard seven days a week, 24 hours a day to help our country. Each day is nothing like the day before. Even the movies and pictures don’t do the experience of working here justice. It’s truly amazing!”