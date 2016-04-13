How Millennial Women Actually Feel About The Election

Paying back student loans. Protecting abortion access. The “ever-looming threat of a Trump presidency.”
Those are some of the issues that are top of mind for millennial women this election cycle.
That's according to a new poll from Refinery29/ABC News, which asked more than 500 millennial women about the issues and candidates that matter to them most.
Bernie Sanders, the independent U.S. senator running for the Democratic nomination, was the favorite candidate, winning support from 35% of respondents. But nearly half said they don't find any of the candidates inspiring. And 63% said they're scared of GOP front-runner Donald Trump.
More than three-quarters of the women polled said they think the outcome of the election will impact their lives. The poll found that student loan debt, economic inequality, abortion access, protecting gun rights, and equal pay for women rank as the top issues for millennial women in this election.
Above, a look at how millennial women really feel about the election. Complete coverage of the Refinery29/ABC News Vote Your Values poll can be found here.
