Katrina Jørgensen has spent years of her life working to promote the Republican Party and conservative causes.
But this week, the 30-year-old quit a leadership post at one of the most prominent political organizations for young GOP voters. The reason? Donald Trump.
Jørgensen announced her decision to resign as communications chair of the Young Republican National Federation in a blistering open letter on Facebook Monday, declaring she wants "no part of a racist, fascist, hateful presidency."
"We have been told for years how we are the future of the party, this is our opportunity to seize that future. But if we have instead decided to uphold a man who does not represent us or our views — a man that has belittled war heroes, explicitly stated misogynist beliefs, relied on intimidation of minorities, insulted our international allies, rewarded violence, championed divisive rhetoric and proved completely uneducated in conservative fiscal policy — I cannot participate in that," she wrote in her post, which has garnered more than a thousand reactions and a long string of comments.
This is not the way forward. I will not quietly fall in line. I will not give up my principles. I will always be #NeverTrump.
Katrina Jørgensen
Jørgensen isn't leaving leadership in the party altogether — she will retain two other posts in national and state organizations so she can "continue to work in the Republican cause, supporting conservative ideals and helping to elect down ballot candidates." But she wrote that she "cannot support a candidate who endorses bigotry and lawlessness, with a minimal understanding of the fiscal policies long associated with our party, even if he does have an 'R' after his name."
"This is not the way forward. I will not quietly fall in line," she wrote. "I will not give up my principles. I will always be #NeverTrump."
Jørgensen's resignation comes at a time when Trump's record and rhetoric related to female voters and candidates is increasingly under scrutiny. The presumptive GOP nominee has been criticized for his comments and alleged behavior toward women both during and before the campaign. And Democratic rival Hillary Clinton isn't the only politician finding herself on the receiving end of his insults. On Tuesday, he lashed out at New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, saying the high-profile GOP Latina official is "not doing the job."
Jørgensen declined a request for an interview with Refinery29 at this time. The YRNF has not responded to a request for comment on her letter.
