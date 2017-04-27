Hurry: Beyoncé's Latest Instagram Look Just Went On Sale

For Beyoncé, not even pregnancy can get in the way of her everyday slay. The singer, and soon-to-be mother of three, just delighted us with yet another Instagram slideshow of her latest maternity look, and it's good. To fête Roc Nation SVP Lenny Santiago's birthday in L.A., the singer wore an oxblood Halston Heritage dress that, wait for it, is on sale. And before you start shaking your head, thinking you'll never be able to afford it seeing as food and rent take precedence over Beyoncé-level retail therapy, trust us when we say it's not that bad.
The look is by Halston Heritage, an "approachable" version of the legendary luxury brand that started in the '60s, and th particular dress is only $237. Of course, Queen Bey paired the look with a pair of $860 platform Prada heels and a $1,250 tassel Saint Laurent bag (the latter of which is, unfortunately, very much sold out), but let's pretend we didn't see those. The dress is pretty versatile, if you give it a good look from every angle (which Bey routinely supplies us with), and besides being easily dressed up, we can picture it with sandals or sneakers during the day, too.
Advertisement
Beyoncé's maternity looks have been giving us life lately. Earlier this week, she celebrated Easter with her family in a white floor-length, curve-hugging gown. And before that, a cape dress that made room for some stellar knee-high boots had us reminiscing about the early days of Yeezy. Noticeably absent from this round of maternity style, however, are prints. Save for that Gucci cape that had the Internet abuzz, the singer has stuck to clean, no-fuss silhouettes in jewel tones. Until the next #OOTD graces our timeline, we'll be picturing what the singer will wear on delivery day, which, since this is Beyoncé we're talking about, is bound to be straight fire.
Advertisement