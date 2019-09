Hurry: Beyoncé's Latest Instagram Look Just Went On Sale

The look is by Halston Heritage , an "approachable" version of the legendary luxury brand that started in the '60s, and th particular dress is only $237 (£190). Of course, Queen Bey paired the look with a pair of £580 platform Prada heels and a £1,000 tassel Saint Laurent bag (the latter of which is, unfortunately, very much sold out), but let's pretend we didn't see those. The dress is pretty versatile, if you give it a good look from every angle (which Bey routinely supplies us with), and besides being easily dressed up, we can picture it with sandals or sneakers during the day, too.