Did Kim Kardashian Borrow This Look From Kylie Jenner?

Does the family that gets dressed together stay together? It looks that way with the Kardashian clan.
While the sisters are no strangers to taking style cues from one another, it looks like big sis Kim is borrowing clothes from her little sister. People reports that Kim stepped out wearing an olive green minidress from designer Nili Lotan that photogs snapped Kylie wearing back in 2016.
Last night, Kim wore the strappy green mini to a party celebrating sister Kourtney's birthday (festivities have been going on for over a week now). Kim wore the dress as-is, without any extra accessories — in one photo, she was even barefoot. Totally appropriate for a poolside fete.
Advertisement
But it was a case of designer déjà vu, because Kylie wore the exact dress on an earlier occasion. She donned the micro-mini while stepping out in Los Angeles. While Kim kept things simple, Kylie piled on the embellishment. She paired the dress with coordinating pointy ankle boots and added a bold metallic belt with dangling chains.
.@KylieJenner wore a @NiliLotan cami dress while out in Los Angeles. #NiliLotan pic.twitter.com/lNbnCuGoKU— PR Consulting (@PRConsulting) August 2, 2016
Kylie isn't the only sister getting a little fashion homage. Kim continued to cull inspiration from her little sisters' style throughout Kourtney's festivities. In one snap, Kim captured a selfie in a slinky, metallic mesh top that definitely recalled Kendall's Paris Hilton-inspired minidress.
Whether she's shining bright like a diamond or keeping her outfits as low-key as possible, it looks like Kim is certainly keeping twinning alive and well.
It's not just sartorial support that Kim's offering to her family. In addition to partying hard alongside Kourtney for her birthday, last week, Kim lent a helping hand to Kylie's cosmetic endeavors, posing in her latest Insta-campaign featuring millennial pink Lip Kits.
Now that Kim and Kylie have donned what appears to be a Kardashian equivalent of traveling pants, maybe eagle-eyed fans will spot Kourtney and Khloé celebrating in that olive green slip dress.
Advertisement