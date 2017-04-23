Update: Selena Gomez shared a group shot from the wedding, with a caption that is kind of all of our feelings when a childhood friend gets married.
"Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married," Gomez wrote. "Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!"
The pic finds Gomez in a stunning red dress alongside the show’s full cast, with a split screen of all of them now and then. I guess this is growing up!
This story was originally published on April 23, 2017.
One of our favorite former Wizards of Waverly Place stars has entered into a [hopefully] magical marriage — but slow your roll, world, we're not talking about Selena Gomez and the Weeknd. That fresh-from-Coachella couple was too busy divvying up Olive Garden breadsticks yesterday to talk matrimony.
Rather, our congratulations go out to Gomez's former co-star David Henrie, who played her older brother Justin on the hit Disney series that just might be ready for a reunion, if its stars have anything to say about it. Henrie married former Miss Delaware, Maria Cahill, in an Old Hollywood-inspired wedding in Southern California yesterday, reports People — and Selena's former fictional big bro couldn't be happier about it. “You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it,” he gushed to the magazine. “You don’t meet girls like her every day.”
Gomez might not have been the one getting married, but she and her fellow Wizards alums attended the nuptials and sat together during the reception. The pop-star turned social media queen and mega-producer was "one of the first people I told I was getting married,” Henrie recounted. “She was like, ‘I’m in. Whenever it is, I’ll be there.'” Originally, Gomez even agreed to perform a song during the reception, but as the big day approached, Henrie decided to let his friend "just relax and enjoy the evening" rather than prep for a performance. Sorry, fellow wedding guests: better luck next time.
Henrie's bride, Cahill, who cites Grace Kelly as a major source of style inspiration, walked down the aisle in a full-length, A-line Enzoani gown embellished with beaded Alencon and delicate Chantilly lace. Henrie opted for a custom tuxedo by Indochino paired with a white bowtie, in honor of his father, who had donned the same dapper accessory decades earlier at his wedding.
Now, comes the honeymoon in St.Lucia — to be followed by a lifetime of magical marital bliss, we can only hope. And little sister Selena clearly agrees.
