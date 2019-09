Anyone who still thinks Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth has clearly never stepped foot in a Lush store . (Or Norway, if we're going off the facts here .) There's just something so fun — magical, even — about getting to touch the baskets full of bath bombs, smell the cocktail of aromas wafting in the air, and chat with the famously gregarious employees. But Lush wants to delight all you online shoppers, too, which is why the brand packs its deliveries with a surprise so good, you can eat it.