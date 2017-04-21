No, but really. Instead of cramming its boxes with bubble wrap or paper, the brand uses starch-based packing peanuts than you can chow down, should you so choose. (Lush tells us they used to employ popcorn — in case you wanted to make your bubble bath feel like a movie theater — but this new material takes 23% less energy to make and is 100% biodegradable in both water and soil.) To make 'em, the company whisks vegetable starch with water and heat, and out pops a pillowy nugget that looks eerily similar to a Cheese Puff. Mmm, mmm, mmm.