This Nude Eyeshadow Palette Is As Good As The Rest — & It's Organic

Switching to the natural beauty routines of stars like Emma Watson or Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t easy (or affordable). The skin-care products hold up, but when it comes to makeup, we find that natural brands just aren't competing with the MACs and Make Up For Evers of the world in terms of pigment and wear-time yet. Highlighter , blush, and lipstick exist — and many are lovely — but eye makeup? Good luck finding a mascara that lasts through a music festival or an eyeshadow that goes on full-coverage with one swipe of the brush. Or so we would have said before we meeting Antonym Cosmetics