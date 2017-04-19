When it comes to social media savvy beauty brands, Nyx Cosmetics is right at the top of the list. Its launches are consistently on-trend, the formulas are always high-quality, and the prices are never above budget. And now, it will be even easier to get your hands on the affordable products (which is saying a lot, considering you could already find the brand at Target, CVS, and Ulta Beauty), because Nyx is headed to Walgreens — and it's bringing its best sellers along for the ride.
According to WWD, this fall the superstore will be rolling out a whopping 663 Nyx products to 2,000 stores across the country. Even better, the L'Oreal-owned brand is already being sold on the store’s site, making our lazy shopping habits all the more worth it. The publication reports that the move is one of many ways Walgreens is looking to beef up its cosmetics section. Lauren Brindley, the group vice president and general merchandise manager for the drugstore, told WWD that Walgreens will also be adding product testers and higher-end fixtures to enhance the beauty shopper's overall experience. (Similar to what you see in the aisles of Sephora or Sally Beauty.)
Needless to say, our wallets are ready. Considering how most Nyx products are right on budget, we can't wait to stock up. Click ahead to check out a few of our favorites.