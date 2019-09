According to WWD , this fall the superstore will be rolling out a whopping 663 Nyx products to 2,000 stores across the country. Even better, the L'Oreal-owned brand is already being sold on the store’s site, making our lazy shopping habits all the more worth it. The publication reports that the move is one of many ways Walgreens is looking to beef up its cosmetics section. Lauren Brindley, the group vice president and general merchandise manager for the drugstore, told WWD that Walgreens will also be adding product testers and higher-end fixtures to enhance the beauty shopper's overall experience. (Similar to what you see in the aisles of Sephora or Sally Beauty.)