Ain't no beauty superstore like the Ulta Beauty superstore. Sure, like many of its competitors, it has just about everything one may need across every category — but no other retailer marries mass and prestige in quite the same way. A $2 eyeliner right next to the latest $400 blowdryer ? The megastore seems to have it all, at nearly every price point, making it the perfect spot for our next $100 holiday gift-card challenge Those lucky enough to fall within the "hard to shop for" category may find themselves faced with a similar conundrum. But spending a glossy gift card isn't as simple as it may sound. Just like when our editors were set loose at Sephora or Target , the answers ahead might surprise you.Some of us went big — opting for gift sets and hot tools — while others loaded up on drugstore staples we love. In which aisle would we find you? Click ahead for editor-approved shopping inspiration...