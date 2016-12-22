Ain't no beauty superstore like the Ulta Beauty superstore. Sure, like many of its competitors, it has just about everything one may need across every category — but no other retailer marries mass and prestige in quite the same way. A $2 eyeliner right next to the latest $400 blowdryer? The megastore seems to have it all, at nearly every price point, making it the perfect spot for our next $100 holiday gift-card challenge.
Those lucky enough to fall within the "hard to shop for" category may find themselves faced with a similar conundrum. But spending a glossy gift card isn't as simple as it may sound. Just like when our editors were set loose at Sephora or Target, the answers ahead might surprise you.
Some of us went big — opting for gift sets and hot tools — while others loaded up on drugstore staples we love. In which aisle would we find you? Click ahead for editor-approved shopping inspiration...
Those lucky enough to fall within the "hard to shop for" category may find themselves faced with a similar conundrum. But spending a glossy gift card isn't as simple as it may sound. Just like when our editors were set loose at Sephora or Target, the answers ahead might surprise you.
Some of us went big — opting for gift sets and hot tools — while others loaded up on drugstore staples we love. In which aisle would we find you? Click ahead for editor-approved shopping inspiration...