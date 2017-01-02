The last week of the year offers a tricky paradox. On one hand, our bank accounts ride dangerously low after weeks of holiday shopping and general overconsumption. On the other, it’s hard not to set our our sights on a fresh beauty routine that will have us winning our New Year's resolutions (like taking better care of our skin and DIYing our manis) — and requiring a few new products.
Thankfully, all can be had at drugstore prices. We combed CVS’ upcoming offerings to find the best new beauty gear to hit stores January and February 2017. Among the finds we’re most excited to try: a lip scrub to counter the kind of chapped lip struggle recently suffered by Kat Von D, an eyeshadow palette that combines two of our favorite trends (nudes and sparkle), the cleansing wipes that celebrity facialist Shani Darden told us she swears by, and a vitamin-rich moisturizing cream that’s nearly 100% natural. Ahead, find more than 45 upcoming releases that clock in at $40 or less.
If these launches are any indication, 2017 is going to be a gorgeous year.
