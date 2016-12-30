New @katvondbeauty Everlasting Liquid Lip shades. Fun facts + info below: 👽ZERO: pale cement grey, named after @ashkittty kitty cat. 🗡DAGGER: cool, dusty grey/periwinkle. 🐺WOOLF: deep stone grey, inspired by one of my favourite poets, Virginia Woolf. 🌲PLAN 9: this is the Everlasting version of our famous Studded Kiss deep seafoam green lipstick. 🐳DREAMER: neon aqua. 💙BLUE BLOODED: the most luscious royal blue. 💜ROXY: this existing shade will be released in full-size in Feb/March. 🦄K-DUB: named this beautiful soft/neon berry after a woman I look up to in many ways: Kristin Walcott. Pre-launching 4/20. 🌺RUBENS: neon magenta inspired by my fave master painter: Peter Paul Rubens. This shade will be limited edition, available in the Spring on katvondbeauty.com only. #everlastingliquidlipstick #katvondbeauty #crueltyfree #vegan
The exact launch date is still TBD, but until we get word, at least we have every color of rainbow to dream about.
New @katvondbeauty Everlasting Liquid Lip shades [part III]. Fun facts + info below: 👛LOVECRAFT: finally! Our beloved Studded Kiss shade will be in the Everlasting Formula! Currently, it's available in the Everlasting Obsession vault on katvondbeauty.com. 🐨HAZE: romantic spin on grey/beige/greige. I dedicate this shade to @jessicahazemua. 🔮NOCTURNA: deepest grape. 🐖MUÑECA: nude petal. 🍂OPHELIA: nude chestnut. 🕌LUDWIG: nude fawn. 🐂SANCTUARY: nude coffee - prelaunching 2/2. 🌰HAWKWIND: nude sienna. 🕰CRUCIFIX: deep chocolate. ***the last 6 nude shades [Muńeca, Ophelia, Ludwig, Sanctuary, Hawkwind, Crucifix] will be sold individually, and in a discounted nude-bundle in February - exclusively at sephora! #everlastingliquidlipstick #katvondbeauty #crueltyfree #vegan
New @katvondbeauty Everlasting Liquid Lip shades [part II]. Fun facts + info below: 👄MISS ARGENTINA: maximum fuchsia, inspired Beetlejuice. Duh! 🎈TRAVIESA: neon fire engine red. Traviesa might as well been my nickname as a kid. 👅HYPER HYPER: there's not a bright enough emoji to describe this motherf*cker. 🐴LA LUPÉ: warm almond. This special shade is amazing! And yes, inspired by the famous Cuban singer! 🦊ÓRALE: electric pumpkin. 🍅MALICE: neon persimmon red - named after one of my biggest muse: @officialmalicemcmunn 🏀SACRED HEART: muted pumpkin. ⚰️PLATH: so, I got production to move quicker so we could release full size versions of this shade, coming Feb! 🥀XO: this limited edition shade is already out now in the #BetterTogether collection exclusively at Sephora. #everlastingliquidlipstick #katvondbeauty #crueltyfree #vegan
I just finished doing 25 lip swatches of new Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks that are launching soon, and my mouth feels like it's gonna fall off! 😵 Shout out to @bitebeauty for making this heavenly Agave sugar lip scrub! My lips can't thank you enough!! ***and it's #vegan, too! #mypoorlips #totallyfuckingworthit
Our first thought: Been there. Our second thought: Wait, Kat Von D is launching dozens of new liquid lipsticks? Just when we started wrapping our heads around the news, Von D then gave fans a cryptic sneak peek of five of the soon-to-be-released shades in an Instagram Story. Only downside: The swatch shot was in black and white.