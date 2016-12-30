Story from Makeup

Kat Von D Finally Revealed Her 27 New Liquid Lipsticks — & They're So Rad

Kelsey Castañon

New @katvondbeauty Everlasting Liquid Lip shades. Fun facts + info below: 👽ZERO: pale cement grey, named after @ashkittty kitty cat. 🗡DAGGER: cool, dusty grey/periwinkle. 🐺WOOLF: deep stone grey, inspired by one of my favourite poets, Virginia Woolf. 🌲PLAN 9: this is the Everlasting version of our famous Studded Kiss deep seafoam green lipstick. 🐳DREAMER: neon aqua. 💙BLUE BLOODED: the most luscious royal blue. 💜ROXY: this existing shade will be released in full-size in Feb/March. 🦄K-DUB: named this beautiful soft/neon berry after a woman I look up to in many ways: Kristin Walcott. Pre-launching 4/20. 🌺RUBENS: neon magenta inspired by my fave master painter: Peter Paul Rubens. This shade will be limited edition, available in the Spring on katvondbeauty.com only. #everlastingliquidlipstick #katvondbeauty #crueltyfree #vegan

Update: A few days ago, when makeup maven Kat Von D revealed a black-and-white photo of her upcoming liquid lipsticks — noting that she had just tested 25 new shades — we were fully prepared to wait a while before seeing her final selection. (After all, Von D teased the highly anticipated Alchemist palette for what feels like an eternity.) But, if you were waiting on the edge of your seat for more information, we've got some lucky news: She just revealed 27 — two more than we were anticipating — new hues on Instagram. From seafoam green to burnt orange, no color was left behind in the process, and they look so damn good.

The exact launch date is still TBD, but until we get word, at least we have every color of rainbow to dream about.
New @katvondbeauty Everlasting Liquid Lip shades [part III]. Fun facts + info below: 👛LOVECRAFT: finally! Our beloved Studded Kiss shade will be in the Everlasting Formula! Currently, it's available in the Everlasting Obsession vault on katvondbeauty.com. 🐨HAZE: romantic spin on grey/beige/greige. I dedicate this shade to @jessicahazemua. 🔮NOCTURNA: deepest grape. 🐖MUÑECA: nude petal. 🍂OPHELIA: nude chestnut. 🕌LUDWIG: nude fawn. 🐂SANCTUARY: nude coffee - prelaunching 2/2. 🌰HAWKWIND: nude sienna. 🕰CRUCIFIX: deep chocolate. ***the last 6 nude shades [Muńeca, Ophelia, Ludwig, Sanctuary, Hawkwind, Crucifix] will be sold individually, and in a discounted nude-bundle in February - exclusively at sephora! #everlastingliquidlipstick #katvondbeauty #crueltyfree #vegan

New @katvondbeauty Everlasting Liquid Lip shades [part II]. Fun facts + info below: 👄MISS ARGENTINA: maximum fuchsia, inspired Beetlejuice. Duh! 🎈TRAVIESA: neon fire engine red. Traviesa might as well been my nickname as a kid. 👅HYPER HYPER: there's not a bright enough emoji to describe this motherf*cker. 🐴LA LUPÉ: warm almond. This special shade is amazing! And yes, inspired by the famous Cuban singer! 🦊ÓRALE: electric pumpkin. 🍅MALICE: neon persimmon red - named after one of my biggest muse: @officialmalicemcmunn 🏀SACRED HEART: muted pumpkin. ⚰️PLATH: so, I got production to move quicker so we could release full size versions of this shade, coming Feb! 🥀XO: this limited edition shade is already out now in the #BetterTogether collection exclusively at Sephora. #everlastingliquidlipstick #katvondbeauty #crueltyfree #vegan

This article was originally published on December 28, 2016.
Every makeup maven knows the kind of pain that comes after swiping on one too many lipsticks — your mouth feels dry and chapped, but the pretty color makes it all worth it. And Kat Von D understands the feeling all too well. To wit: Her latest Instagram post, in which the beauty entrepreneur got real about the struggle — and teased a huge launch in the process. “Just finished doing 25 lip swatches of new Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks that are launching soon, and my mouth feels like it's gonna fall off,” she captioned the post.

Our first thought: Been there. Our second thought: Wait, Kat Von D is launching dozens of new liquid lipsticks? Just when we started wrapping our heads around the news, Von D then gave fans a cryptic sneak peek of five of the soon-to-be-released shades in an Instagram Story. Only downside: The swatch shot was in black and white.
Photo: Via @KatVonDBeauty/Instagram story.
We've reached out to the brand to find out when these mythical lipsticks will launch, and will keep you posted as soon as we hear back. In the meantime, we'll be prepping our mouths with the Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask — the same scrub she used above — so we can swipe, swipe, swipe on each new color with abandon.
