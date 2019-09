Every makeup maven knows the kind of pain that comes after swiping on one too many lipsticks — your mouth feels dry and chapped, but the pretty color makes it all worth it. And Kat Von D understands the feeling all too well. To wit: Her latest Instagram post, in which the beauty entrepreneur got real about the struggle — and teased a huge launch in the process. “Just finished doing 25 lip swatches of new Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks that are launching soon, and my mouth feels like it's gonna fall off,” she captioned the post.Our first thought: Been there. Our second thought: Wait, Kat Von D is launching dozens of new liquid lipsticks ? Just when we started wrapping our heads around the news, Von D then gave fans a cryptic sneak peek of five of the soon-to-be-released shades in an Instagram Story. Only downside: The swatch shot was in black and white.