We Tried Kat Von D's Alchemist Palette First — & Here's Our Honest Opinion

Update: Kat Von D has been teasing the launch of her brand's Alchemist palette for what feels like an eternity, and we were lucky to be among the first to get a peek inside. In the video above, we test out the four-pan palette, which contains duo-chrome eye and face highlighters, on two different skin tones. The palette will be available next month at Sephora for $32. Check out the video above to see it in action — and prepare to collectively freak out.
This story was originally published on June 24, 2015, at 8:30 p.m.
We’re always suckers for Kat Von D beauty news. Earlier this year, she announced her Too Faced collab. Now, she’s introducing a cutting edge palette with an Instagram video and a series of Snapchat and Instagram stories.
Her Alchemist palette is shaped like a triangle with a letter "A" embossed onto the front cover. She says that the design was seven years in the making. From the looks of things, it was time well-spent. But we won’t be hazarding any guesses as to what is actually contained within. “Don't even try and guess what this special ‘palette’ is, cuz I promise you won't!” Von D wrote in the caption.
Do you guys remember the artwork of the letter "A" that I drew the other day? Well, today after SEVEN YEARS of working on a super special formula, I got to see [and hold] the first componant prototype in my hands!!!😭😭😭 Don't even try and guess what this special "palette" is, cuz I promise you won't! 😏 *and yeah, I know! It's way to soon to talk about the #alchemist palette, since it's not launching till next year, but I just couldn't help giving ya'all a sneaky-peek! [follow @katvondbeauty for more info!]
