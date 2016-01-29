Kat Von D Just Confirmed Those Too Faced Collab Rumors

Update: Great news! Kat Von D just confirmed via Instagram what we already suspected to be true — a Too Faced collab is, indeed, in the works. Not-so-great news: That's all we've got in terms of information. But that definitely won't curb our excitement. And, according to Von D, it's going to be well-deserving of a freakout or two. "As much as I wanna share with you guys all the craziness from our upcoming @katvondbeauty + @toofaced collab, I'm gonna have to wait just a little bit longer!" Von D wrote on her page. "All I can say is the wait will be worth it!"
This story was originally published on January 20, 2016, at 1:30 p.m.
A lot of exciting collections (ahem, MAC x Chris Chang) have been coming out of the beauty sphere lately, and we're about to add another to your must-buy list that's sure to rev you up. Makeup lovers, brace yourselves, this one is good — like, real good. Rumor has it, adored brands Kat Von D and Too Faced are combining their creative forces for a new collaboration.
Are you done hyperventilating yet? Von D first teased the collection three months ago on Instagram, posting a mysterious image of her beloved studded lipstick with Too Faced's heart-shaped bronzer. The caption very appropriately read: "@katvondbeauty + @toofaced= ❤️." The rumors were amplified three days ago, when Too Faced cofounder and CEO Jerrod Blandino posted an Instagram image (captioned: "True Love," with accompanying hashtags #BetterTogether, #katvondbeauty, and #AreYouReady) of himself sitting alongside Von D at a table full of obscured products, which quickly prompted a freak-out of epic levels from fans.
"STOP IT! A collab with Kat Von D and Too Faced?!? I die! Whatever it is, we need it!" one commenter wrote. "I don't think you understand the flips my heart just made," another enthusiastically stated. Our favorite comment of the bunch, though: "Is this when I pass away?"
Of course, if it's in fact true, hopefully nobody actually kicks the bucket once it's officially announced. But, we have to admit, the suspense is on its way to killing us as well. These brands couldn't be more different in terms of packaging and aesthetic, which makes this collaboration even more anticipated. As Instagram account trendmood1 so accurately puts it, what we wouldn't do to be a fly on the wall when that picture was taken.
