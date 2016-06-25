We’re always suckers for Kat Von D beauty news. Earlier this year, she announced her Too Faced collab. Now, she’s introducing a cutting edge palette with an Instagram video.
Her Alchemist palette is shaped like a triangle with a letter "A" embossed onto the front cover. She says that the design was seven years in the making. From the looks of things, it was time well-spent. But we won’t be hazarding any guesses as to what is actually contained within.
“Don't even try and guess what this special ‘palette’ is, cuz I promise you won't!” Von D wrote in the caption.
Ok, so we won’t guess what’s in the palette. But we can look at it. This is like the 2001: A Space Odyssey of palettes. There are monkeys jumping around this sucker evolving into humans before our very eyes. This palette quite literally sparked evolution. And it’s calling mankind to space.
We can’t wait. Oh, and it’s launching next year. So we’ll have to wait.
Oh well.
Do you guys remember the artwork of the letter "A" that I drew the other day? Well, today after SEVEN YEARS of working on a super special formula, I got to see [and hold] the first componant prototype in my hands!!!😭😭😭 Don't even try and guess what this special "palette" is, cuz I promise you won't! 😏 *and yeah, I know! It's way to soon to talk about the #alchemist palette, since it's not launching till next year, but I just couldn't help giving ya'all a sneaky-peek! [follow @katvondbeauty for more info!]
