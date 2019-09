Strobing With Glitter Is Actually A Thing — & It’s Mesmerizing

Here's how it works: Once you do your routine strobe, top it off with glitter pigments on your cheeks and browbones. The lit look is intensified to Studio 54-worthy proportions — and is perfect for all those holiday parties. Plus, not only does the technique make a simple glittery eye feel like child’s play in comparison, but it's also inspiring us to create a galaxy of shine on the high planes of our complexions.Of course, like any sparkle-flecked look, fallout remains a real — and mighty — concern. To help glitter stay in place, pros have sworn by the MAC Mixing Medium Eyeliner for years. Don’t let the “eyeliner” moniker scare you; the translucent gel can actually be used anywhere on the face, either applied directly to skin — just press the pigments onto skin with a brush after — or mixed into glitter, and then applied as a solution for stay-put adhesion.