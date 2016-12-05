Rainbow-Glitter Braids Are Here To Rule The Party — & Ruin Your Floor

Glitter face, glitter lips, glitter nails. It was only a matter of time before glitter braids happened. And, of course, cutting-edge stylist Nikki Lee was the one to usher them in — on Instagram, no less.
The Nine Zero One Salon stylist (who's responsible for a majority of the cool-girl chops in Hollywood) posted an image of the multi-tonal, incredibly glittery fishtail braid. Her followers reacted with a resounding "YESSS," and the trend was born.
Turns out, the braid was created as part of a promo video for Beauty Coach TV, a subscription-based site from the founders of the salon. In it, guest colorist Daniel Moon reveals the secret weapon in getting the hair so densely sparkled: Major Moonshine Glitter Gel, or what he calls, “the best glitter gel in the world.” (Yes, even better than the stuff you used to hoard from Claire's.)
In the video, he uses a brush to sweep the gel onto the crown and eyebrows. But it’s the way he uses the concentrated gel on the braid (in varying, metallic tones) that looks downright futuristic.
We highly recommend sticking with Moon's version and not going for the loose stuff — unless, that is, you want the host of the party you're attending to hate you. If that's the case, may we direct you to this gift guide? Shine on, friends.
