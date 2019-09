Skin Secrets From Hollywood's Top Aestheticians

Undisclosed“The biggest mistake I see people make is over-cleansing. This habit can really dryout the skin, which can lead to an acceleration in oil production, thus causing breakouts. Aim to cleanse your face twice a day — once in the morning and a good, thorough cleansing in the evening.""Less is more! It's very important to establish a simple, daily routine while using products designed for your specific skin type. Your goal should be to keep the skin thoroughly cleansed and properly moisturized, but proper sun protection is the most important thing. My personal favorite sunblock is an SPF 30 by Amore Pacific ; it’s non-comedogenic and moisturizing enough to help keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay." iS Clinical Active Serum is an amazing vitamin C serum that’s perfect for every skin type. For exfoliation, I recommend Goldfaden MD's Fresh-a-Peel ; it’s a gentle exfoliant that you can use three times a week. Simply apply it to the skin for five minutes, and the lactic and enzymes do all the work for you. It’s very important not to forget that UV rays hit your lips as well as the rest of your skin, so make sure you use something like Brave Soldiers Lip Defender with SPF 15. It will not only protect your lips from the sun, but also give you a hint of color so you look naturally radiant.""Sometimes, hair conditioner will remain on your body even after you rinse. To avoid breakouts on areas like your back, make sure to put long hair up and give your body an extra rinse before getting out of the shower. From there, throw your hair up in a towel and give your back a spritz with Murad’s Clarifying Spray ."