Skin Secrets From Hollywood's Top Aestheticians

"Exfoliating is a must! The cleaner your skin is, the deeper the products you apply on your face will penetrate. I tell my clients to exfoliate every day, but remember to be gentle and take your time. It's also important to saturate your face with the products of your choice. Skimping on the quantity of a product doesn't allow for the maximum effect of the serum or cream.""Always clean your skin thoroughly with a cleansing milk or a scrub, followed by a non-alcoholic tonic (astringent). Next, apply serum, then cream moisturizer, and follow with an eye cream. This should be done in the morning and at bedtime.""Start at 28 years old with an anti-aging eye cream, and use an anti-aging face cream around 30 years old. Of course, you can start earlier if you have any skin damage.""If you break out, mix your moisturizer with a bit of an anti-breakout product and apply it to the problem area. This will help, but also prevent the skin from drying out and forming any dark scabs."