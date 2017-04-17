Story from Beauty

Madonna Would Rather Bathe In Chopped Salad Than Go To Coachella

Samantha Sasso
In case you didn’t know, Coachella officially kicked off this weekend. And while plenty of celebrities flocked to the California desert, there was one celebrity who opted out for a more relaxing experience: Madonna. Instead of decking out in sparkles and sunscreen, the queen of pop spent Sunday at home, concocting the coolest at-home spa night we've ever seen. But there was one thing we couldn't help but notice in her Instagram post: Her tub was floating with so much green leafage, it could rival a Chopt salad.
At first glance, we might have guessed the post belonged to none other than Gwyneth Paltrow, the master of all things natural — and yes, sometimes unorthodox — beauty. (She advocates for vaginal steaming treatments, for crying out loud.) But to our surprise, it was Madonna, who quickly explained that the spinach-looking contents in her bath were just basil.
Her caption reads: “Not @coachella but bathing in fresh Basel and ending with MDNA finishing creme whilst sipping Rose from Puglia will have to suffice! �������??��♥️ @mdnaskin @tarinskillets.”
If you think the leafy herb is only good for spicing up your spaghetti recipe, you'd be mistaken. According to Stylecaster, it’s not that bizarre of a skin-care ingredient. In fact, basil is often used as the secret remedy to a lot of common skin woes, thanks in part to its antiseptic properties. Not only does it help decrease inflammation and redness, which is helpful for acne-prone skin, it can also help dry, itchy scalps. Could Madonna be the next “natural beauty” guru we didn’t know we needed? Maybe. The post does tease a mysterious new product from her own skin-care line, MDNA, so here's hoping we'll be sprinkling some basil into our own baths sometime soon, too.
