In case you didn’t know, Coachella officially kicked off this weekend. And while plenty of celebrities flocked to the California desert, there was one celebrity who opted out for a more relaxing experience: Madonna. Instead of decking out in sparkles and sunscreen, the queen of pop spent Sunday at home, concocting the coolest at-home spa night we've ever seen. But there was one thing we couldn't help but notice in her Instagram post: Her tub was floating with so much green leafage, it could rival a Chopt salad.
At first glance, we might have guessed the post belonged to none other than Gwyneth Paltrow, the master of all things natural — and yes, sometimes unorthodox — beauty. (She advocates for vaginal steaming treatments, for crying out loud.) But to our surprise, it was Madonna, who quickly explained that the spinach-looking contents in her bath were just basil.
Advertisement
Her caption reads: “Not @coachella but bathing in fresh Basel and ending with MDNA finishing creme whilst sipping Rose from Puglia will have to suffice! ��������??��♥️ @mdnaskin @tarinskillets.”
If you think the leafy herb is only good for spicing up your spaghetti recipe, you'd be mistaken. According to Stylecaster, it’s not that bizarre of a skin-care ingredient. In fact, basil is often used as the secret remedy to a lot of common skin woes, thanks in part to its antiseptic properties. Not only does it help decrease inflammation and redness, which is helpful for acne-prone skin, it can also help dry, itchy scalps. Could Madonna be the next “natural beauty” guru we didn’t know we needed? Maybe. The post does tease a mysterious new product from her own skin-care line, MDNA, so here's hoping we'll be sprinkling some basil into our own baths sometime soon, too.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement