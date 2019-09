If you think the leafy herb is only good for spicing up your spaghetti recipe, you'd be mistaken. According to Stylecaster , it’s not that bizarre of a skin-care ingredient. In fact, basil is often used as the secret remedy to a lot of common skin woes, thanks in part to its antiseptic properties. Not only does it help decrease inflammation and redness, which is helpful for acne-prone skin, it can also help dry, itchy scalps. Could Madonna be the next “natural beauty” guru we didn’t know we needed? Maybe. The post does tease a mysterious new product from her own skin-care line, MDNA, so here's hoping we'll be sprinkling some basil into our own baths sometime soon, too.