The Natural Skin-Care Products Derms Swear By

It's a common story: You spend countless hours wandering the aisles of Whole Foods for the best healthy lunches, log an impressive amount of work-out time, and yet the products in your medicine cabinet don't get the same kind of careful consideration. In fact, you may be letting just about any formula behind its mirrored doors.Despite the fact that we've reached new levels of awareness about our general health, our understanding of skin care may not be up to par. So, what's the deal?“We were told for so long that stuff wasn’t absorbed through the skin. But now we know that’s not true," Erika Klemperer, MD, a dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA told us. "The shift has come and we’re starting to see the impact of pollution, chemicals that touch our skin through skin care, and cleaning products, and, of course, the rising level of stress from all facets of our life — including electronics ."Add to that that organic ingredients can be difficult to quantify: Many brands claim to be organically derived, yet a quick scan of ingredient lists tells a completely different story. “It’s hard for the consumer — and even the dermatologist — to figure it out since rarely are the amounts of organic ingredients called out, or even which specific ingredients are organic,” explains Karyn Grossman, MD, board certified dermatologist in New York and Los Angeles.