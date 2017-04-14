You've Never Tried Anything Like This Hair Mask Before

Korean beauty traditions have been infiltrating the cosmetics and skin-care world stateside for a few years now. The K-beauty craze has shown us the 7 skin method, countless cool masks (sheet masks! sleeping masks! rubber masks!), sake-infused moisturizers, and more. But there's one direction we didn't expect the trend to go in: hair care. Let us explain.
IGK, a salon with its own eponymous product line, just launched a hair mask exclusively at Sephora that's unlike any we've seen before. It's cheekily called Prenup — and it's cool as hell. See, it's a treatment in a can that takes only one minute. The formula — made with senna leaf extract to condition, apple cider vinegar to add shine, and butters to nourish — is a lightweight micro-emulsion that sprays out powerfully and penetrates your strands instantly.
Advertisement
But what does this have to do with K-beauty? Well, a popular Korean beauty concept is the splash mask. A splash mask treats skin with enhanced waters (some include chamomile, rose, or gentle exfoliants) in mere seconds. Instead of smoothing on a mask that takes 10 to 20 minutes to do its job, you simply splash a combination of water and the mask formula onto your face and rinse. It's brilliant for anyone who isn't having an extensive routine that takes up the better part of the night. So, IGK borrowed the idea and applied it to hair.
The brand recommends you spray your head section-by-section, but we also tried spritzing it all over, combing through with our fingers, and washing out, and noticed the same high shine results after we dried our hair. If only all prenups were this quick and easy...
Read These Stories:
Advertisement