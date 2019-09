You've Never Tried Anything Like This Hair Mask Before

But what does this have to do with K-beauty? Well, a popular Korean beauty concept is the splash mask . A splash mask treats skin with enhanced waters (some include chamomile, rose, or gentle exfoliants) in mere seconds. Instead of smoothing on a mask that takes 10 to 20 minutes to do its job, you simply splash a combination of water and the mask formula onto your face and rinse. It's brilliant for anyone who isn't having an extensive routine that takes up the better part of the night. So, IGK borrowed the idea and applied it to hair.