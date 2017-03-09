When the Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Mask collection landed on the desks of the beauty team, we were all equal parts horrified and intrigued. "That looks way too much like the face of a baby!" someone squealed. And it sure does. The cover art is just so...chill-inducing. But, obviously, that didn't stop us from running home to slap it on.
Turns out, the gooey contents housed inside the creepy packaging are a lot more mainstream. These rubber masks are only meant to resemble the mix-it-yourself modeling masks; they actually let you skip the traditional two-step, slightly messy routine of mixing powder with water to create the paste. Instead, you smear on the formula inside the ampoule like a serum, then place the rubber sheet mask that helps it penetrate on top. It feels vaguely similar to using a sheet mask — only a hell of a lot more fun.
Come April, you'll be able to scoop up four different versions of the Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Masks at Sephora, each of which target different skin concerns (dryness, lack of elasticity, dullness, and enlarged pores and excess oil). We decided to put three of these colorful, rubbery masks to the test, so click through to check out if they lived up to the hype. One thing is certain: The product makes for some good selfies.