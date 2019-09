It drips as it dries in a way that reminds me of a Vlada Haggerty lip pic , making it more challenging to apply than other masks. Yoon recommends pulling all of your hair back — I speak from experience when I say it is NOT fun to pull out of your hair during mask removal. Not as bad as this poor girl , but still. Most masks come with a spatula that's not only good for mixing, but ideal for smearing the goo across your face."I always go from the bottom upward," says Yoon, making sure she is applying an even layer all over the face. She notes that you need to stay vigilant to combat potential dripping at the jawline, being sure to move those migrating blobs back up on the face. "You don't want some areas to be super-thin, because you won't get as much benefit and it won't come off as well."After the product is evenly distributed, head over to the nearest flat surface, lay down, and let that sucker set — usually about 15-to-20 minutes. Once it's firmed up, you peel it off, Patrick-Bateman style, and revel in the plump, smooth, hydrated skin beneath.While they may seem gimmicky, Dr. Gross swears modeling masks are the future of at-home skin-care treatments."It has the technology that makes it so effective and superior," he raves. "I'm in development for other masks with ingredients that [address other skin concerns]. I'm working on other treatments using that as a delivery system that will improve the skin in other ways."He adds, "Personally, I think this makes other masks obsolete."Strong words from a skin guru. Ahead, find the pioneers of the modeling-mask movement, including a sneak peek at a high-tech treatment launching next year from one of your favorite K-Beauty brands. The revolution is here — and it will be rubberized.