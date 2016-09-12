Dermatologist Dennis Gross, MD, who just debuted his own rubber mask (the first from a U.S. skin doc), notes that in order for an ingredient to be truly effective, it's got to penetrate below the surface-layers of the skin.



"If you use ordinary moisturizers, you dab it on the skin and it works on the surface," he explains. "A [rubber] mask is a [better] delivery system, because it's so much more potent than a simple cream. When it gets in that deep, you get something called internal hydration. Your moisturizer is just topical hydration — it's limited compared to a mask."



Using them isn't much different from your run-of-the-mill mask. Yoon advises applying to clean, toned skin — no serums or lotions beforehand, because unless you know what you are doing, she notes, there is a chance of accidentally combining incompatible ingredients and causing a reaction.



The two-step mask involves an activating powder and either water or a gel. After mixing them together, you slather the concoction on your visage. The mask will start to instantly solidify a few minutes post-mixing, so you've got to work fast.