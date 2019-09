But here’s the rub: the mask does make Raynor’s skin feel soft and look clear, as she points out in the video. Can such a mask really be worth the pain? We checked in with Miami-based dermatologist Dr. S. Manjula Jegasothy for her take. “Many face masks which actually do a decent job of unclogging pores can stick to the superficial 'dead skin layers' and can be fairly difficult to remove,” she says. “As you can see from this video, this young woman clearly had no problems with her skin once the mask was removed.”But not everyone may be so lucky. “However, these types of masks can accidentally strip off deeper layers of skin, which can cause mild erosions, cuts, or indentations, which can then lead to hyperpigmentation that can take weeks to months to resolve,” she says. “This is particularly true [for those with] darker skin, who need to use all masks with caution.”Further, the derm points out that there are other, less excruciating ways to exfoliate. “These types of results can be achieved without the time, hassle, and potential pain of masks by using a 2% salicylic acid cleanser or a low concentration glycolic acid cleanser daily,” she advises. “These agents chemically exfoliate the skin and unclog pores, instead of the sometimes-brutal mechanical exfoliation you see here.”And for those of us who can’t resist the charms of an exotic, deep-cleaning face mask? Jegasothy leaves us with these user-friendly hacks: “I recommend testing any mask on your inner arm to see how it feels and what it does before you apply it to your face,” she says. “And if you have already applied a mask that’s painful and difficult to peel away, apply copious amounts of water to your face to soften and dilute the mask and it should slip away more comfortably.”Easing the pain may not rack up as many likes on Twitter, but it’ll make getting clear, bright skin a heck of a lot easier.