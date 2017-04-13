So I wanted to talk about the importance of an image. Over the last few weeks, I have seen so many people discount the importance of a good underwear selfie, and I don't think that's right. Many people have touted how important being confident in your own skin in the real world is, and they are right. There's something magical about a fat girl flaunting her curves unapologetically in clothes that others would say only belongs to a certain body type because it inspires others to do the same, just like an underwear selfie. Photos have the ability to change and shape people's perceptions of things, which is why more visibility of fat bodies is so important. If a single image can change people's perceptions, then what do you think a photo of a fat girl in lingerie can do? I used to scour Instagram for photos women who had my body type showing it off because it inspired me to do the same. It allowed me to see someone with stretch marks and cellulite, and rolls and say "I look like that too". It's important for people to see themselves represented so that way we can encourage the next generation to be more unapologetic than the last. #MyBodyMyRules #lanebryant
Holy Shit! Raise the alarm ? There's a plus size woman that actually loves her body the way it is. Look at how her stretch marks, thick thighs, and non flat tummy are out and exposed to the world. What a radical notion. ? This is way too progressive. Hahaha just kidding. I hope you all have a wonderful day and continue to see how beautiful you all truly are. #MyBodyMyRules