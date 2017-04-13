In her Instagram post, Grimes recalled how she personally used to go through Instagram, seeking out women who looked like her who were showing off their bodies through these types of selfies. She found that to be encouraging, she said, reiterating a thought she had fleshed out on her blog last month. "It allowed me to see someone with stretch marks, cellulite, and rolls and say 'I look like that too,'" she added on Instagram. It was important for her to see relatable imagery, she explained, and it's important for others to see these types of selfies — be it on her feed or on someone else's — now and moving forward, too. "That way, we can encourage the next generation to be more unapologetic than the last," she punctuated her caption.