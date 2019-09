We’re still wondering one thing: How did her roots turn out? And how did her hair not break off after being encased with color during the delivery? Luckily, the timing of this selfless act worked out perfectly, Hall told Café Mom. "The local hospital was five minutes away so ... foils and all .... I went to catch a baby! The patient was ready to push when I arrived! Luckily, the patient delivered within 20 minutes," she explained. And after? “I got back in my car, went back to the shop and finished my hair." We're happy to report that mother, baby, and highlights are doing great.