These Are L.A.’s Most In-Demand Spring Hair Color Trends

By now you're probably well aware that 2017's biggest hair-color trends are as Hygge-inspired as it gets, with buttery blonds, warm browns, and toasty reds prized to replace cooler-toned looks. (Of course, we're not talking about rainbow hues, although those are firming up quite nicely as well.) What you may not yet know is how these trends are translated by top colorists — so we went straight to the source for even more pro guidance.
We checked in with a few of L.A.'s top colorists for a look at the trends in action. Spring may be months away for most of the country, but it's already arrived in L.A. — and our coolest locals are already sporting the shades the country will soon be requesting.
Click ahead for a handful of our favorite spring hair colors — then save this article for your next color appointment, no matter what the weather may be.
This story was originally published on February 17, 2017.