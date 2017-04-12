Story from Fashion

We Can Actually Afford (& Really, Really Want) Gabrielle Union's Red Carpet Jumpsuit

Ana Colon
Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic.
Earlier this year, Gabrielle Union was announced as the new face of New York & Company. She joined Eva Mendes in multi-year partnership, designer-status (due out in August), and affordable outfit envy, courtesy of the workwear-inclined retailer. Not even a month into the contract, Union has already prompted us to revisit the workwear stalwart as a source for dressed-up garments that won't break the bank. Seriously: Just consider her most recent red-carpet look — your wallet will thank you.
Most recently, the actress suited up for the premiere of The Fate Of The Furious in Atlanta wearing one of the pieces from New York & Company's 7th Avenue range, which she represents. The one-shouldered jumpsuit features a high-waist cinch complete with a wrap belt, as well as a trouser-fit pant. The best part, though? As with all of New York & Company's celebrity-branded collaborations, we can actually afford this red carpet-verified look: The new arrival rings in at $79.95.
We could go on and on about the virtues of swapping all of your fancy-dress garments for jumpsuits. But, really, Union makes a much better case for it — just look at all the twirling and power-posing she clocked in on the way to the red carpet, which she shared on Instagram.

Workin it in my @nyandcompany One-Shoulder Jumpsuit. Shop the look in my bio! #NyAndCompany

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

The fact that you can pick up the very same style at your local mall and recreate the look at home is just a (much-appreciated) bonus. Let's continue this affordable red-carpet trend all the way through award show season, okay?
