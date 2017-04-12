Earlier this year, Gabrielle Union was announced as the new face of New York & Company. She joined Eva Mendes in multi-year partnership, designer-status (due out in August), and affordable outfit envy, courtesy of the workwear-inclined retailer. Not even a month into the contract, Union has already prompted us to revisit the workwear stalwart as a source for dressed-up garments that won't break the bank. Seriously: Just consider her most recent red-carpet look — your wallet will thank you.
Most recently, the actress suited up for the premiere of The Fate Of The Furious in Atlanta wearing one of the pieces from New York & Company's 7th Avenue range, which she represents. The one-shouldered jumpsuit features a high-waist cinch complete with a wrap belt, as well as a trouser-fit pant. The best part, though? As with all of New York & Company's celebrity-branded collaborations, we can actually afford this red carpet-verified look: The new arrival rings in at $79.95.
We could go on and on about the virtues of swapping all of your fancy-dress garments for jumpsuits. But, really, Union makes a much better case for it — just look at all the twirling and power-posing she clocked in on the way to the red carpet, which she shared on Instagram.
The fact that you can pick up the very same style at your local mall and recreate the look at home is just a (much-appreciated) bonus. Let's continue this affordable red-carpet trend all the way through award show season, okay?
