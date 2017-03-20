In order to get in the groove of a new season, we like to commemorate the beginning of spring with our first real warm-weather purchase of the year. So, look no further than Eva Mendes' look for some spring inspiration that's both festive and wallet-friendly.
Mendes was on hand to open up New York & Company's newest boutique in Miami (her hometown). While seasonal dressing may not be the utmost dressing concern down there, the actress-turned-designer still inspired some seriously spring-y feelings in our wardrobes with her outfit — because, what better way to celebrate the first day of spring than with a bright maxi dress? (In a manner that eschews florals, for obvious reasons.)
She pulled a look from her own spring '17 collection, which launched simultaneously with the store opening: it's the Alonza, a one-shouldered green gown that retails for just under $100. Mendes covered up the banded waist with a striped belt, which matched her striped-heeled stilettos.
This is Mendes' largest collection for New York & Company (over 100 pieces, including ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories), which she's been working with since 2013. And it's been an incredibly successful partnership for the retailer: Greg Scott, New York and Company's chief executive officer, told WWD it plans on doubling that particular business. "The customer keeps responding and there’s a great opportunity to move forward," he said of Mendes' capsule. Plus, the brand is putting her collections at the very front of its brand-new stores — a testament to how people have responded to her designs so far.
"It was important to me for my spring collection to include something for everyone," Mendes said in a statement, adding that inclusive sizing was an important part of that. So, her spring '17 collection is available in sizes 0 to 20. An accessible price point also lets more customers buy into the brand: The Eva Mendes for New York & Company line tops out at $129.95.
We may not be able to expose one shoulder without a coat for climate protection just yet, but we can, in fact, invest in Mendes' maxi to get in the spring mindset, at least.
