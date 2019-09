This is Mendes' largest collection for New York & Company (over 100 pieces, including ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories), which she's been working with since 2013. And it's been an incredibly successful partnership for the retailer: Greg Scott, New York and Company's chief executive officer, told WWD it plans on doubling that particular business. "The customer keeps responding and there’s a great opportunity to move forward," he said of Mendes' capsule. Plus, the brand is putting her collections at the very front of its brand-new stores — a testament to how people have responded to her designs so far.