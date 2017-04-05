There’s no seasonal swap quite as satisfying as putting away our tights and digging out our spring dresses. (Cold brew replacing hot coffee comes in as a close second.) Whether or not we’re actually able to bear our legs in April depends on geographical location — or day of the week, really. Still, we’ve been wistfully eyeing the warm-weather styles worn by the lucky people whose outfit opportunities aren't at all affected by gloomy forecasts (i.e. celebrities). They’ve already set the tone for a spring wardrobe that goes well beyond the typical A-line dresses, and for that, we’re thankful.
This season, we’re noticing a lot of these mainstay silhouettes — the maxi, the wrap, and, yes, the A-line —reshaped and reimagined in ways we haven’t seen before. The sun dress, instead of being constructed from soft chambray in an easy button-down shape, features spaghetti straps and a choppy hem, as seen on Selena Gomez. And while an ankle-skimming hemline might give off boho vibes, its spring ’17 rendition featured layered tulle and slight ombré. (It’ll make sense when you check it out on Sasha Lane, we promise.) We saw these new riffs on the classics on the runway back in September, but now that the collections have dropped in stores, we’re seeing them manifest in wardrobes IRL — and the results don’t disappoint.
Ahead, we've pinpointed a few of these celebrity-approved spring dresses that made us wish we were on “Can we borrow that?” friendship levels with the likes of Gomez, Lane, and many other incredibly stylish Hollywood residents. One day…