This season, we’re noticing a lot of these mainstay silhouettes — the maxi, the wrap, and, yes, the A-line —reshaped and reimagined in ways we haven’t seen before. The sun dress, instead of being constructed from soft chambray in an easy button-down shape, features spaghetti straps and a choppy hem, as seen on Selena Gomez. And while an ankle-skimming hemline might give off boho vibes, its spring ’17 rendition featured layered tulle and slight ombré. (It’ll make sense when you check it out on Sasha Lane, we promise.) We saw these new riffs on the classics on the runway back in September, but now that the collections have dropped in stores, we’re seeing them manifest in wardrobes IRL — and the results don’t disappoint.