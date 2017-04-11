We already know Katy Perry is a major fan of Hillary Clinton's. The musician wasn't just one of the politician's biggest supporters during the 2016 presidential election, but she actually dressed up (quite convincingly, might we add) as the former Secretary of State for Halloween. So, we were pleased, although not totally surprised, to see a "Hillary" pump among Katy Perry's inaugural collection of footwear, since many of the shoes were named after important people in her life. The question remained, though: What did Clinton think of the pointed-toe, lucite-heeled style that bears her name? We finally got our answer last night, when Perry posted a picture of her muse modeling the very shoe she inspired.
"⚡️POWER PUMP⚡️your way over to katyperrycollections.com for the last few hours of the spring 25% sale," she wrote. "@HillaryClinton is wearing #TheHillary (OMG I LOVE HER SO MUCH)." The sale has since ended, but the excitement will carry us over for a while now. Seriously — just look at Clinton's face.
Clinton was showing off the pink version of the "Hillary" heel, which retails for $139. (It's also available in sea foam green.) And though she wasn't wearing a pantsuit at the time, she was in one of the jacquard, collared coats she's been partial to lately. Judging from the outfit, Clinton presumably changed into the Katy Perry-branded pumps after speaking at the Women of the World conference to send a picture to the designer. Perry then did what any person in her position would: She posted it on every social platform.
Now we know: Those "Hillary"-inspired shoes are officially a Clinton-approved way to #FeelLikeHillz. Can we request her to star in the fall '17 Katy Perry Collection lookbook?
