We already know Katy Perry is a major fan of Hillary Clinton's. The musician wasn't just one of the politician's biggest supporters during the 2016 presidential election , but she actually dressed up (quite convincingly, might we add) as the former Secretary of State for Halloween. So, we were pleased, although not totally surprised, to see a "Hillary" pump among Katy Perry's inaugural collection of footwear , since many of the shoes were named after important people in her life. The question remained, though: What did Clinton think of the pointed-toe, lucite-heeled style that bears her name? We finally got our answer last night, when Perry posted a picture of her muse modeling the very shoe she inspired.