Hillary Clinton at Women in The World: "As a person, I'm OK. As an American, I'm pretty worried." https://t.co/twqW5jbsUX— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2017
I know Putin. He's not exactly fond of strong women. Although he did shake hands with me. @HillaryClinton to @NickKristof @WomenintheWorld pic.twitter.com/ThkOXy9cGv— Laurie Fenlason (@LaurieFenlason) April 6, 2017
"Certainly misogyny played a role," @HillaryClinton says of her election defeat. "That just has to be admitted." #WITW— Jesselyn Cook (@JessReports) April 6, 2017
"With men, success and ambition are correlated with likability... With a woman, it's the exact opposite." @HillaryClinton #WITW— Women in the World (@WomenintheWorld) April 6, 2017
"I'm going to spend a lot of time encouraging young women to go out and lead." @HillaryClinton #WITW— Elana Lyn Gross (@ElanaLyn) April 6, 2017
"Part of the personal attacks.. is to crush your spirit and make you feel inadequate... I just refused to do that." @HillaryClinton #WITW— Women in the World (@WomenintheWorld) April 6, 2017
"I thought I was going to win and I had a really good transition operation going." @HillaryClinton #WITW— Women in the World (@WomenintheWorld) April 6, 2017
"Healthcare is complicated, and they don't know what to do... And I do admit that was somewhat gratifying." @HillaryClinton #WITW— Women in the World (@WomenintheWorld) April 6, 2017
"Women's issues are national security issues." -@HillaryClinton #WITW— refinery29 (@Refinery29) April 6, 2017
A lighter moment: @HillaryClinton says this is one of her favorite memes ???#WITW pic.twitter.com/L5k8GeQDZJ— Mini Timmaraju (@mintimm) April 6, 2017
OMG I DID NOT KNOW I COULD ADMIRE SOMEONE THIS MUCH I AM LITERALLY CLAPPING AT MY TV #WITW— Sean (@mcdonough_sean) April 6, 2017