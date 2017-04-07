Story from US News

The Best Moments From Hillary Clinton's First Interview Since The Election

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP Images.
Hillary Clinton should be president.
It's been said in countless ways, countless times, to the point where even those of us who have been #withher the whole way might be getting fatigued by it. While it's understandable to feel numbed by injustice, we should take a page out of HRC's book — because she just keeps on being a class act and coming up with useful ways to help people instead of dwelling on the past.
What better reminder to keep shouting those five words from the rooftops than her first interview since the election at the Women in the World conference with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof? (You can watch it in full here.) In the hour-long talk, she addressed a variety of topics, including the one that gnaws at us the most: how an insidious penchant for disliking strong women, from Russia to the Trump campaign to the Bernie camp, tragically changed the outcome of the election.
It was hard to choose just a few, but we've picked out the best moments from last night's interview. And to the haters, in an extremely Hillary voice: Not today, dear.
Moment #1: When she got honest and said that at first, it was hard to get out of bed after the election. But then, she made her response about the country: "As a person, I'm okay. As an American, I'm pretty worried."
Moment #2: When she explained, without mincing words, a big part of why Putin didn't want her in power, and subtly shaded Trump's snub of Angela Merkel at the same time.
Moment #3: When she said what at least 66 million of us have been thinking for months.
Moment #4: When she told the truth about what people think of successful women.
Moment #5: When she discussed her future plans, and they included helping young women find their voices.
Moment #6: When she shamed every single asshole on the internet without acknowledging them.
Moment #7: When Kristof asked her about the chaos in the Trump administration, and she reminded us of what could have been.
Moment #8: When she did just the slightest bit of gloating. (Gloating Hillary is pretty much the best Hillary. If anyone has earned the stripes to do this, it's her.)
Moment #9: When she denounced the global gag rule with one poignant statement.
Moment #10: When she told us her favorite meme (and called it a GIF), and it was about health care.
This tweet about sums it all up.
