Hillary Clinton Says This Is Her Favorite Meme

Update: That dog meme Hillary loves? The pic was taken at the Ben & Jerry's headquarters, in the Cherry Garcia conference room. "We have dogs at our office, they pretty much run the place," the ice cream company tweeted back in 2013, when the original photo was posted.
This story was originally published on April 6, 2017, at 6 p.m.
Today, Hillary Clinton spoke at the annual Women in the World conference in NYC. In an interview with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, HRC was on fire tonight, dropping gems like: "'Why don't we cover maternity leave?' Oh I don't know? Maybe you were dropped by immaculate conception?" and comparing the Trump administration's decisions to SNL sketches.
But our favorite — and the internet's, too — quote from her tonight concerns a certain perfectly timed viral tweet that encapsulates our frustration with government meeting after meeting (after meeting) in which men make decisions about women's lives. Exclusively men. Like in this picture:
Appreciated joining @POTUS for meeting with the Freedom Caucus again today. This is it. #PassTheBill pic.twitter.com/XG6lQIy5a6— Vice President Pence (@VP) March 23, 2017
Proving just how much we'd love to get a drink with her and pick her brain about everything under the sun, the people's president revealed her favorite meme. It's one we love, too, because it mocks the above white-men-only situation in a hilarious way; with dogs discussing feline health. The priceless part is that she called it a GIF, which it isn't. MOM.
We'll let the internet take it away.
BREAKING: HILLARY SAYS THIS IS HER FAVORITE THING ON THE INTERNET pic.twitter.com/4AdfFavYTe— marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 6, 2017
We captured the video in our own tweet:
HRC on internet memes and that iconic photo of all men discussing female reproductive rights #WITW pic.twitter.com/iLwTSI9Cme— refinery29 (@Refinery29) April 6, 2017
Also please enjoy/cry over more moments from the interview:
Clinton jokes about men who question need for maternity care: "Maybe you were dropped by immaculate conception" https://t.co/6WDQV2oxtn— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2017
"As a person, I'm okay. As an American, I'm pretty worried."
Hillary Clinton at Women in The World: "As a person, I'm OK. As an American, I'm pretty worried." https://t.co/twqW5jbsUX— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2017
It ended with a huge standing ovation.
A standing ovation paired with a HUGE round of applause to welcome @HillaryClinton in conversation with @NickKristof #WITW pic.twitter.com/hteVTRJx0K— Women in the World (@WomenintheWorld) April 6, 2017
