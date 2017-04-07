Story from US News

Hillary Clinton Says This Is Her Favorite Meme

Natalie Gontcharova
Update: That dog meme Hillary loves? The pic was taken at the Ben & Jerry's headquarters, in the Cherry Garcia conference room. "We have dogs at our office, they pretty much run the place," the ice cream company tweeted back in 2013, when the original photo was posted.
This story was originally published on April 6, 2017, at 6 p.m.
Today, Hillary Clinton spoke at the annual Women in the World conference in NYC. In an interview with New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, HRC was on fire tonight, dropping gems like: "'Why don't we cover maternity leave?' Oh I don't know? Maybe you were dropped by immaculate conception?" and comparing the Trump administration's decisions to SNL sketches.
But our favorite — and the internet's, too — quote from her tonight concerns a certain perfectly timed viral tweet that encapsulates our frustration with government meeting after meeting (after meeting) in which men make decisions about women's lives. Exclusively men. Like in this picture:
Proving just how much we'd love to get a drink with her and pick her brain about everything under the sun, the people's president revealed her favorite meme. It's one we love, too, because it mocks the above white-men-only situation in a hilarious way; with dogs discussing feline health. The priceless part is that she called it a GIF, which it isn't. MOM.
We'll let the internet take it away.
We captured the video in our own tweet:
Also please enjoy/cry over more moments from the interview:
"As a person, I'm okay. As an American, I'm pretty worried."
It ended with a huge standing ovation.
