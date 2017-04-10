The Bizarre Thing You've Never Noticed About Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump is exactly the type of person for whom the expression “not a hair out of place” was invented. She looks clean and expensive, always dressed in tasteful shades of beige, taupe, eggshell, and ecru, with perfectly placed highlights that likely cost well into the several hundred dollar range. Even her part goes straight down the middle, never a centimeter off.
But there’s one peculiar thing you might not have noticed about Trump’s de facto right-hand woman. It’s discreet and maybe a little calculated, and ever so slightly off. It’s her eyes.
It’s easy to miss, but Ivanka’s eyes change color, and not in a way that could be passed off as a trick of the light or camera flash. In various appearances, she’s swapped her natural brown eyes for what appears to be deep hazel or bright green contacts — sometimes even in the same day, as Esquire noted of her appearance at the Republication National Convention last November.
The colored contacts seem to come out largely for important political events — ones where she’ll be face-to-face with world leaders, or making her case to a skeptical interviewer on TV — as opposed to more casual meet-and-greets with fans or allies. Ivanka went au naturel for a roundtable discussion with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in February, but sat down for an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning just last Wednesday with her hair freshly lightened and her eyes a bright, unmistakable green.
Given that Ivanka is one of the most public-facing figures in the world right now, it’s somewhat unusual to see someone in her position, particularly in politics, alter their eye color depending on the setting. But hey, when you're one of the closest advisors to the leader of the free world, your eye color is probably the least of your worries.
