The Duggar family seems to be perpetually expanding. The former cast members of TLC reality show 19 Kids & Counting are all growing up, courting, getting married, and having children of their own. Jessa Duggar — now Jessa Seewald — was just a teenager when her family's series premiered in 2008. Now, the 24-year-old is married to husband Benjamin Seewald and has two kids of her very own: 17-month-old son Spurgeon Elliot, and newest addition to their clan, Henry Wilberforce.
Though Henry was only born on February 6 — making him just over a month old — he's already hitting some major milestones. Okay, so maybe he's not exactly nailing said milestones, but he's certainly attempting them. Jessa took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of baby Henry taking his first steps very early in his life — and, fortunately, his dad Benjamin was there to help guide him safely.
Jessa jokingly wrote in the caption:
"Ya know, a month old, and already takin' my first steps. #HenryWilberforceSeewald"
While the Seewalds seem extremely happy with their two sons, they are also hoping to expand their family — though whether their children will reach a total of 19 remains to be seen. Prior to Henry's birth in February, Jessa and Benjamin told People that they planned on having "many future babies," though stated that they might not all be biological children. Jessa told People:
"Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it's something we continue to look into...We've also talked about fostering to adopt."
Last month Anna Duggar — wife of controversial Duggar brother, Josh — announced she was pregnant with her fifth child. Jill Duggar Dillard, sister of Jessa, is expecting her second child with husband Derick. Some fans are waiting for Duggar sister Jinger to announce her first pregnancy with husband Jeremy Vuolo as she expressed interest in having a large family as well.
It certainly sounds like babies Henry and Spurgeon will have a lot of cousins to hang with... even if none of them "walk" quite as early as Henry did.
