Jessa & Ben Seewald Plan To Have A Very Large Family

Jessa and Ben Seewald's second child is due next month, but it looks like the pair is already thinking about expanding their family. "Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it's something we continue to look into," Jessa Seewald told People. "We've also talked about fostering to adopt." Seewald, the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, married her husband in November 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, Spurgeon, in November 2015. Seewald told People they plan to add "many future babies" to their family — but for now, they're focused on her February 2 due date. They also have yet to choose a name for their future child. Her sister, Jill Dillard, is also expecting a child this year. Dillard, whose baby is due in July, told People that she's not stressed, because "there's a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy." The full interviews appear in the next issue of the magazine, available Friday.
