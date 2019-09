Jessa & Ben Seewald Plan To Have A Very Large Family

Jessa and Ben Seewald's second child is due next month , but it looks like the pair is already thinking about expanding their family. "Ben and I still have a deep desire to adopt, and it's something we continue to look into," Jessa Seewald told People . "We've also talked about fostering to adopt." Seewald, the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, married her husband in November 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, Spurgeon , in November 2015. Seewald told People they plan to add "many future babies" to their family — but for now, they're focused on her February 2 due date. They also have yet to choose a name for their future child. Her sister, Jill Dillard, is also expecting a child this year. Dillard, whose baby is due in July, told People that she's not stressed, because "there's a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy." The full interviews appear in the next issue of the magazine, available Friday.