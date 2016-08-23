Jessa Seewald, of the Duggar family, just shared some big news. The 23-year-old announced that she and her 21-year-old husband, Ben, are expecting their second child.
"We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as 'big brother!' " the couple shared in a statement to People. "We are so thankful that God is adding to our family."
It sounds like 9-month-old Spurgeon might be joined by a little brother, according to a clip from TLC, below. In the video, Jessa says that she feels like it's another baby boy, but doesn't know for sure yet.
"2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already, and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role," the couple said in their statement. "Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing, and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!)."
The couple also says they need some new ideas for names. Let's see if they can top their first kid's. Jessa is due in February of 2017.
You can follow the two on their journey into parenthood (again) on their new TLC show, Counting On, which premieres August 23.
