Jessa Duggar Seewald Reveals Her Baby's Very Unusual Name

We suspect the Duggar family ran out of names that begin with the letter J, forcing new mom Jessa Seewald to look elsewhere for inspiration. The Duggar daughter has finally chosen a name for her infant son, and it's safe to say that it will never pop up on one of those baby-name popularity lists.



Jessa and husband Ben Seewald announced that they have named their son Spurgeon Elliot Seewald in a video uploaded to YouTube. The little boy was born on November 5.



So, why Spurgeon?



"Charles Spurgeon was a preacher who lived back in the 19th century and he had a big impact on our lives,” Seewald explained in the video. “Elliot, that was the last name of Jim Elliot and Elizabeth Elliot, and Jim Elliot was a missionary.”



There you have it. Sounds like little Spurgeon has some big shoes to fill. May we suggest Spur as a nickname?

