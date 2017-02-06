Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald's brood grew by one today. The 24-year-old reality star and her 21-year-old husband welcomed a baby boy early this morning. "We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son," the new parents told People. While they have not yet announced the name of the baby, we do know that the newborn is healthy. "He was born at 4:26 a.m. this morning, weighing 8 lbs. and 11 oz., and measuring 21 3/4 in. long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!" Jessa, the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and Ben tied the knot in November 2014 and welcomed their first child, Spurgeon, a year later. We hope the little man likes being a big brother — his mom and dad are already talking about adopting more kids!
