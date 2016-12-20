They're quite serious about the "& Counting" part, those Duggars. Case in point: Jill Duggar Dillard is the latest member of the 19 Kids & Counting clan to add to the pile. The reality television star told People that she and husband Derick Dillard are expecting for a second time.
"We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face-to-face," the couple said. Their first child, Israel David is only a year old and he can expect a baby sibling in July.
If you'll recall, TLC banished the Duggar family's star vehicle 19 Kids & Counting in 2015 due to Josh Duggar's disturbing revelation that he'd molested young girls, including his own sisters. But the savvy family couldn't be kept from cable. Shortly after the cancellation, TLC announced a spin-off: Counting On, which focuses on Jill, Jessa, and the elder Duggars.
The first season of the spin-off had Jill and Derrick Dillard off in Central America doing missionary work. However, according to a summer blog post from the family, the family of three is returning stateside — maybe so they can welcome baby number two in America?
While they were away, the rest of the Oklahoma-based family got busy growing (and counting.) Jessa Duggar announced a second pregnancy as well — that baby is due in February, just a few months before the newest Dillard will arrive. In other news, Joy-Anna has a new boyfriend, Jinger got engaged, and those two parents at the helm of this growing family welcomed a 20th child.
With six grandchildren so far and two coming soon, the third generation of Duggars continues to grow.
