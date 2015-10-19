For a family that often lashes out at the media for invading their privacy, the Duggars certainly do enjoy being in the spotlight. TLC, naturally, is only too happy to accommodate them.
And so it goes, three months after officially canceling 19 Kids and Counting over outcry surrounding the Josh Duggar molestation scandal, the network has green-lit a new show focusing on sisters Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald and their respective families.
Jill & Jessa: Counting On is set to premiere in December. The series of specials will document the sisters' family life, Jessa's pregnancy, and Jill's move to Central America. It will also touch on the controversy surrounding their older brother Josh's confession that he molested young girls, including his sisters, as a teen.
"We were devastated," Jessa says in a preview clip. "We couldn't believe it. You have to wonder, how did this happen?"
"You're angry and hurt and all those emotions all mixed together," Jill adds. "I cried a lot of tears. I still do." You can watch the full preview clip over on TLC.
Unfortunately, it sounds as though the sisters are referring to the media attention caused by the revelation, rather than the molestation itself. Not surprisingly, Facebook commenters are scolding TLC for putting the Duggars back on TV, urging the women to heal in private.
"It is only a couple of specials," one woman wrote. "It's not a series and hopefully won't be. They won't have the fan base they need or had and they won't have a lot of sponsors. They need to stay off the air waves and live their lives and raise their children in private. No one wants to hear or see their fake lives. They are all hypocrites. They need to get regular jobs and quit soliciting gifts and gift cards from fans and donations for a mission they haven't even done anything on. The gullible people will fall for them the smart ones can see them for what they really are."
