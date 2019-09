If you're wondering why the Duggars "court" rather than "date," it's because courting has very different rules than typical dating. According to Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, in an interview with Today.com , courting is not dating — it's "dating with a purpose." Says Jim Bob: "Courtship is really waiting for the one God has for you, and praying through the whole process."Other ways that courting differs from dating? There's always a chaperone, and there's no kissing or holding hands allowed. (Hugging is okay.) Given the rules, it makes sense for the Duggars to call their version of finding a partner by a different word entirely.Should Joy-Anna and Austin not work out, mom Michelle Duggar told Today.com that there's no such thing as a "failed courtship." Every courtship leads someone one step closer to the person they're meant to be with forever.Will Austin be the one for the 19-year-old Duggar? If so, I'm sure TLC will be all over their wedding special.