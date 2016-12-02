The Duggars Just Welcomed Their 20th Child

If the Duggars do ever return back to TV, they are going to have to rename their reality show. The family has grown by one more child, which means that Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are now responsible for 20 children. Family gatherings are no joke at their house.
The former 19 Kids and Counting parents have been granted custody of Tyler Wayne Hutchins, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight and InTouch. The 8-year-old is the nephew of the Duggars, so he is already close with the family. He was first placed in the custody of the family on August 26 following an emergency petition. The guardianship was made permanent two weeks, on November 21.
Based on the court documents, Tyler's 23-year-old mother, who was a teenager at the time of her son's birth, "recently exhibited a pattern of behavior demonstrating that she is presently unable to meet Tyler’s health, safety, and other needs." The documents also allege that she is currently unemployed and on probation. She has apparently signed off on the permanent change of guardianship and will have supervised visits with her son.
The former 19 Kids and Counting parents have been granted custody of Tyler Wayne Hutchins, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight and InTouch. The 8-year-old is the nephew of the Duggars, so he is already close with the family. He was first placed in the custody of the family on August 26 following an emergency petition. The guardianship was made permanent two weeks, on November 21.
Based on the court documents, Tyler's 23-year-old mother, who was a teenager at the time of her son's birth, "recently exhibited a pattern of behavior demonstrating that she is presently unable to meet Tyler’s health, safety, and other needs." The documents also allege that she is currently unemployed and on probation. She has apparently signed off on the permanent change of guardianship and will have supervised visits with her son.
Advertisement