Leighton Meester might be known for making headbands cool again, but off the set of Gossip Girl, you won't find her wearing one. In fact, for someone who plays a character with such a distinctive beauty look, Meester herself is quite the opposite: fearlessly jumping from trend to trend with abandon.
The actress easily slips from icy blonde to deep brunette and back again — like it’s nothing at all. She rocks pastel shadows, bright lipsticks, power blush and, yes, even bangs. Her look is experimental, exciting, and always on trend. And she never gets stuck in a rut.
Sure, we’ll always have a place for Blair Waldorf’s uptown beauty in our hearts. But if you ask us, it’s Leighton herself who continues to serve the best beauty inspo.