Moms, I know it's hard. Having to get up multiple times during the night and in the wee hours of the morning. Having these little people rely on you to keep them alive and nourished. We teach the hard lessons, and try to do the right things. Even when we aren't sure what the right thing is. Then forgiving yourself when you get it wrong. It's hard to feel like your world is so small. But, you are their whole world. You are who they need. You have the soul to love them, not just on their hard days, but your hard days too. Even when you are exhausted, you have the heart to wake up every morning and do it all over again. On the days you feel like you can't make it, just remember you can. And that this is just a season in life. You blink and they are 8. Then 28. And then they are parents, resembling a you, you once were. So take it in, mama. Let them climb into bed with you any hour of the night. Sing that song they requested for the 10th time. Hold them a little tighter when all they want is to shower with you and feel your skin against theirs. Maybe in raising children you lose your mind a little bit. But, boy, do you find your soul! Embrace the exhaustion. The overwhelming. The hard days. And all the joy. #motherhoodunplugged #lovewhatmatters
