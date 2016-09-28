"Do you know what vitamins I had growing up?" she wrote. "NONE. DAYLIGHT WAS MY VITAMIN."



Laditan's tongue-in-cheek post points to the pressures of being a mom at a time when parents are sometimes held to too-demanding standards. She notes that parents often aren't taken seriously if they aren't "a paranoid mess" about their children's well-being 100% of the time.



"Nothing about modern parenting is simple, and it irritates me," she continued. "I've seen the way some parents look at me when I give my son a juice box at the park. It's juice, not Red Bull or margarita mix, so calm down, Jackie, yes I said your name."



That pressure, she said, is why she's "about to spend an electricity bill on vitamins."



"If you need me, I'll be in front of my computer crying bitter tears and searching for phthalate-free bubble bath," she wrote. "I don't even know what a phthalate is."



Her point clearly resonated with other parents — since it appeared on Sunday, the post has gone viral, receiving more than 70,000 shares as other Facebook users chimed in to agree.



"I have been in your shoes when it comes to everyone trying to tell you how to raise your child," one user commented. "Take a deep breath and relax. As long as your kids are generally happy, then you are doing it right."