There’s a reality TV star in the White House, a fashion designer turned presidential confidant, and a former president getting millions of likes on his Instagram. At this point, the lines between politician and celebrity are blurry. But second to the Kennedys, there’s no political dynasty with as much star power as the Clintons.
For the past two years, every news outlet was saturated with news of Hillary Clinton. Today, there’s a different Clinton making a splash — but not for any political reason.
Meet Tyler Clinton, the 22-year-old genetically blessed scion of the Clinton family. Hillary and Bill Clinton’s nephew just signed a contract with IMG, the same agency that represents Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Ashley Graham. Here’s what you need to know about Hil’s handsome nephew.
